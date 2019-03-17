Fort L.P. Invests $66,000 in AES Corp (AES)

Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AES by 142.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 989,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 582,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,284,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,636,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,992,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.31 on Friday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. AES had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/fort-l-p-invests-66000-in-aes-corp-aes.html.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.