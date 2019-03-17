Fort L.P. Purchases New Position in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen bought 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $249,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,053.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $46,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,060 shares of company stock worth $1,538,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

