Fort L.P. Purchases New Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,162,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $105.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/fort-l-p-purchases-new-stake-in-american-water-works-company-inc-awk.html.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.