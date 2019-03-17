Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,454,000 after buying an additional 2,733,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 929,793 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,426,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 1,359,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,730. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $62.43.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

