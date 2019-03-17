Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Debt Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) bonds fell 1.3% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 1, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $88.50 and were trading at $87.72 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

FET stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,331. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth $492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,260 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

