Francesca’s (FRAN) Shares Up 17.8%

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) rose 17.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 2,302,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,522,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

FRAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Francesca’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 572,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 79,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 96,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,226,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Francesca’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

