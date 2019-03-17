Frontdoor (FTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $44.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,201,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 381,114 shares.The stock last traded at $35.89 and had previously closed at $35.80.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/frontdoor-ftdr-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.