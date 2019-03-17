Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

FTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,360,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after buying an additional 74,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after buying an additional 1,985,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after buying an additional 1,985,632 shares during the last quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,637,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 1,477,370 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $257.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

