FTD Companies (FTD) Trading Down 2.4% on Disappointing Earnings

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) fell 2.4% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.23. 1,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 154,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.60 million. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 29.61%.

Get FTD Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTD Companies in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FTD Companies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTD Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTD Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FTD Companies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in FTD Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FTD Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 89,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $33.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FTD Companies (FTD) Trading Down 2.4% on Disappointing Earnings” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/ftd-companies-ftd-trading-down-2-4-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.