FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Arch Coal Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $17.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2020 earnings at $14.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $1.16. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $650.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $90.82 on Friday. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

