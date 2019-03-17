G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $26,199.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.37. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

