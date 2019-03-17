Gap Inc (GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GAP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,306,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 168,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in GAP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,814,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAP by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 283,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 15,898,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. GAP has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

