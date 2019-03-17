Gartner Inc (IT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Gartner reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

IT stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.04. The company had a trading volume of 636,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,180. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Gartner has a 1-year low of $114.40 and a 1-year high of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $271,097.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,082.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $511,226.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,020,962. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 135.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

