General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $47.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

