Genuine Parts (GPC) Stake Lessened by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,177,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,820,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $112.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

