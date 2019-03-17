Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,126 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

