Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.72 million. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,324 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

