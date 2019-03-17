Gifto Reaches One Day Volume of $1.99 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $19.07 million and $1.99 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, CPDAX, Bibox and Coinnest.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Allbit, CPDAX, BiteBTC, Bibox, Bithumb, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

