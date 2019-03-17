GINcoin (GIN) Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00017147 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $61,165.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.03481492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.01527365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.03868947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.01329195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00110695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.01360695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00332018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 5,677,543 coins and its circulating supply is 5,677,533 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.