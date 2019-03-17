Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 1,319 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,220,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 126,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

COST stock opened at $233.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $180.83 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

