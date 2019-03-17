Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 59.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 172.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.32. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $615.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

