Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Shares Gap Down to $9.88

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $9.88. Global Medical REIT shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 490842 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

