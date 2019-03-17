Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Director Sells $89,547.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Cindy M. Bowers sold 9,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $89,547.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GWRS opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Global Water Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

