Globus Maritime (GLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $5.62 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

