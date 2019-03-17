Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 773,596 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 15th total of 564,599 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $5.06 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

