Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Micro Focus International (MCRO) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a report released on Thursday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCRO. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price (down from GBX 1,950 ($25.48)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Micro Focus International to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,235 ($16.14) to GBX 1,469 ($19.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,536.90 ($20.08).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MCRO opened at GBX 1,898 ($24.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of GBX 782.20 ($10.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,930 ($25.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45.22 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $43.86. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Richard Atkins sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93), for a total transaction of £22,815 ($29,811.84).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.