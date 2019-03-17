Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Stake Boosted by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,733 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,475,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $2.33 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

In related news, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $39,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,081. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lawrence West bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

