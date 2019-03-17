Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Grana y Montero SAA operates as a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries operates engineering, construction, oil drilling, data processing services, telecommunications services, distribution of natural gas, and consulting. Grana y Montero SAA is based in Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grana y Montero SAA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

GRAM opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Grana y Montero SAA has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $405.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAM. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,483,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

