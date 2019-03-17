GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $401,781.00 and $13,924.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005074 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00392954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.01709073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00232224 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004879 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 1,967,346 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

