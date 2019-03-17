Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report issued on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GPOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 676 ($8.83) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 671 ($8.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 676.83 ($8.84).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 767 ($10.02) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 801.56 ($10.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.89.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

