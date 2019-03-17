Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,490,083 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ HPT opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPT. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-boosts-stake-in-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.