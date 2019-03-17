Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1,026.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 32,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

Shares of ZION opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.48 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $259,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

