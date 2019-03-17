Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) & AllDigital (ADGL) Head to Head Analysis

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) and AllDigital (OTCMKTS:ADGL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and AllDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa SAB 5.94% 5.74% 2.04% AllDigital N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AllDigital does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and AllDigital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa SAB $5.27 billion 1.21 $312.93 million $0.54 20.56 AllDigital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Televisa SAB has higher revenue and earnings than AllDigital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Televisa SAB and AllDigital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa SAB 0 3 5 0 2.63 AllDigital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.20%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than AllDigital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Televisa SAB beats AllDigital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

AllDigital Company Profile

AllDigital Holdings, Inc. provides digital broadcasting solutions to develop, operate, and support complex digital service and digital broadcasting workflow implementations across various devices. The company offers AllDigital Brevity, a solution for transporting large digital media files over the Internet; and AllDigital Cloud, a unified digital broadcasting and cloud services platform for ingesting, storing, preparing, securing, managing, monetizing, converting, and distributing digital media and other forms of data across various devices. It also provides consultation and software development services, such as transition planning, as well as designing, building, and hosting digital workflows that enable its customers to integrate AllDigital Brevity and AllDigital Cloud into existing digital workflows. The company offers its services to various media and entertainment, enterprise, and government/non-profit customers. AllDigital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

