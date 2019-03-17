Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,366 Altria Group Inc (MO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 482,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 379,969 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,106,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,366 Altria Group Inc (MO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/gryphon-financial-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-9366-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.