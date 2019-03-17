GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $398,000 Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Novocure were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 3.24. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $56.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Novocure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $909,218.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,897.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $241,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126,687 shares of company stock worth $52,326,450. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

