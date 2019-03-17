GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 76,740 Shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,740 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $3,210,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dropbox by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dropbox by 717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 810,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $350,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $181,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,961 shares of company stock worth $2,308,488 in the last ninety days.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -17.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

