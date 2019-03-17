GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cummins by 12,091.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,593,000 after purchasing an additional 279,849 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,055,000 after purchasing an additional 439,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $157.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,508. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.07.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

