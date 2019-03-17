Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.6% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.39.

Union Pacific stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

