Hallador Energy (HNRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

