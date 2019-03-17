Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Position Reduced by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 382.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 46.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of -0.12. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.41). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.81%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

