HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

“We value ADMA via discounted cash flow (DCF)- based analysis, which models four principal lines of business (Nabi- HB, plasma reselling from ADMA’s own plasma center, BIVIGAM and RI-002). We apply a 10% discount rate and 30% effective tax rate, along with a 2.5% terminal growth rate.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.68.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

