HCI Group Inc (HCI) CEO Acquires $288,400.00 in Stock

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) CEO Paresh Patel acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $288,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.87. HCI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). HCI Group had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HCI Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HCI Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HCI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HCI Group Inc (HCI) CEO Acquires $288,400.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/hci-group-inc-hci-ceo-acquires-288400-00-in-stock.html.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.