HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,453,931 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 15th total of 3,108,848 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 475,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 128,659 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

