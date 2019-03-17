HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,586 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HD Supply by 1,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in HD Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 468,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

HDS opened at $42.99 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

