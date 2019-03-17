Head-To-Head Contrast: Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) vs. Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (OTCMKTS:ACSF) and Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Arlington Asset Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arlington Asset Investment $130.95 million 1.92 -$91.79 million $2.06 4.00

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arlington Asset Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Arlington Asset Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM N/A N/A N/A Arlington Asset Investment -70.10% -11.10% -0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Arlington Asset Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arlington Asset Investment has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.15%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arlington Asset Investment is more favorable than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.1%. Arlington Asset Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Arlington Asset Investment pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

