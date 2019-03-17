Head to Head Contrast: Scentre Group (STGPF) vs. Alexander’s (ALX)

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Scentre Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scentre Group and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scentre Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $410.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Alexander’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Scentre Group.

Profitability

This table compares Scentre Group and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s 14.11% 20.59% 4.04%

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Scentre Group does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scentre Group and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s $232.82 million 7.92 $32.84 million N/A N/A

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Scentre Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Scentre Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 retailer partners and total assets under management of $53.4 billion.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.