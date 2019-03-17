Head to Head Review: RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) and White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. RSA Insurance Group does not pay a dividend. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out -9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group $369.10 million 7.89 -$141.20 million ($10.49) -87.61

RSA Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RSA Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RSA Insurance Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RSA Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.31%. Given RSA Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RSA Insurance Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group -38.26% 0.15% 0.13%

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats RSA Insurance Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. In addition, RSA Insurance Group plc offers risk management solutions for the food and drink, infrastructure and utility, and real estate sectors, as well as care homes, hospices, residential homes, and day care centers and others. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1710 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.