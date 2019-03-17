Head to Head Survey: Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) versus Select Income REIT (SIR)

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) and Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Prime and Select Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Select Income REIT $468.10 million 1.41 $66.90 million $2.78 2.65

Select Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Prime.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Prime and Select Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Prime N/A N/A N/A Select Income REIT 16.05% 3.33% 1.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Ashford Hospitality Prime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Select Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ashford Hospitality Prime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Select Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ashford Hospitality Prime and Select Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Select Income REIT has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.26%. Given Select Income REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Income REIT is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Prime.

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Prime pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Select Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.7%. Select Income REIT pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Prime has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Select Income REIT beats Ashford Hospitality Prime on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Prime

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states. SIR owned 99 of these buildings and leasable land parcels with approximately 16.5 million rentable square feet, which are primarily office buildings, and ILPT owned 269 of these buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 29.2 million rentable square feet, including 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 16.8 million rentable square feet which are primarily leasable industrial and commercial lands located in Hawaii. ILPT was our wholly owned subsidiary until January 17, 2018, when it completed an initial public offering, or the ILPT IPO, of its common shares and became a publicly traded REIT. We remain ILPT's largest shareholder and, as of the date hereof, we own 45.0 million, or approximately 69.2%, of ILPT's outstanding common shares. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, we will, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, distribute all 45.0 million of the ILPT common shares that we own to our shareholders prior to the merger. We have been investment grade rated since 2014, and we are included in the Russell 2000® Index and the MSCI US REIT Index.

