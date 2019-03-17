Head to Head Survey: PlayAGS (AGS) and Soitec (SLOIF)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and Soitec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $285.30 million 3.30 -$20.85 million N/A N/A Soitec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Soitec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PlayAGS and Soitec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 0 7 0 3.00 Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS currently has a consensus price target of $33.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Soitec.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.31% -3.45% -0.69% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soitec beats PlayAGS on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; and photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for consumer electronics devices and mobile electronics in smartphones, automotive applications, the Internet of Things, datacenters, etc. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

