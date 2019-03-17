Head to Head Survey: Senmiao Technology (AIHS) & Yirendai (YRD)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -1,960.66% -98.14% -83.26% Yirendai 18.56% 40.40% 21.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Yirendai pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Senmiao Technology does not pay a dividend. Yirendai pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Yirendai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $500,000.00 275.35 -$9.85 million N/A N/A Yirendai $852.00 million 0.92 $210.83 million $3.45 3.74

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Senmiao Technology and Yirendai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Yirendai 0 4 0 0 2.00

Yirendai has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.32%. Given Yirendai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yirendai is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Yirendai beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

